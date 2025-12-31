Previous
St Sylvester's race by monicac
Photo 2436

St Sylvester's race

St Sylvester's race takes place every year on the 30th of December (in other cities it's on the 31st, but holding the race on the 30th allows people to take part and then party on the 31st). It has two parts: the "professional" race, for serious runners, and the fun one, for everybody else. This race starts about 30 minutes after the professional one, and lots of people wear disguises to run it. It's good fun.
This phoso was taken during the first part of the race. There was some problem with the red inflatable signal, so someone in the organisation had to hold it, so as not to affect those serious runners.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
667% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact