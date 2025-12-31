St Sylvester's race

St Sylvester's race takes place every year on the 30th of December (in other cities it's on the 31st, but holding the race on the 30th allows people to take part and then party on the 31st). It has two parts: the "professional" race, for serious runners, and the fun one, for everybody else. This race starts about 30 minutes after the professional one, and lots of people wear disguises to run it. It's good fun.

This phoso was taken during the first part of the race. There was some problem with the red inflatable signal, so someone in the organisation had to hold it, so as not to affect those serious runners.

