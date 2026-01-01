Sign up
Previous
Photo 2437
Happy 2026
May the new year bring you everything you desire.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
1
1
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
2437
photos
57
followers
48
following
667% complete
2430
2431
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
2437
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty. Happy New Year, Monica.
January 1st, 2026
