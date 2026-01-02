Previous
Pancakes by monicac
Photo 2438

Pancakes

My mum told us last week that she had never eaten pancakes, so I've treated her to some. She's really enjoyed them!
2nd January 2026

Monica

@monicac
Monica
667% complete

