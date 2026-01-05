Ready!

The Three Wise Men are coming tonight! Even if Santa also brings presents to children in Spain, everyone is waiting for the Magi. They are "more important" than Santa for our kids (after all, they are kings!) - and they are a nice way to make sure kids will behave during the holidays, since "the Magi are looking!.

There are parades in every town to welcome them, and the night form the 5th to the 6th of January is magical. You are expected to leave your shoes by the window, so that they will know where to bring your presents. My shoes are ready!