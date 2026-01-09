Previous
Red clouds by monicac
Red clouds

Another early morning shot. We are having beautiful sunrises these days!
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Monica

@monicac
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I get these colours at times too it's an amazing way to start the day isn't it!
January 9th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
So lovely
January 9th, 2026  
