Previous
In the corner by monicac
Photo 2457

In the corner

I've put these three plants together in the corner next to a north-facing balcony door. I hope they get on well and keep each other company.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
673% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact