Unexpected by monicac
Photo 2459

Unexpected

My mum wanted to buy some material, so I went with her to a shop. To my surprise, they had a reproduction (I hope) of a terracotta warrior.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
673% complete

Dorothy ace
Certainly looks like one. Interesting it was in a shop selling materials.
January 23rd, 2026  
