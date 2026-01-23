Sign up
Previous
Photo 2459
Unexpected
My mum wanted to buy some material, so I went with her to a shop. To my surprise, they had a reproduction (I hope) of a terracotta warrior.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
2459
photos
58
followers
49
following
Dorothy
ace
Certainly looks like one. Interesting it was in a shop selling materials.
January 23rd, 2026
