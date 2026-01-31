Previous
New plant by monicac
Photo 2467

New plant

I saw this plant yesterday in a shop and couldn't help myself - it looks so different to other plants. According to google it's a sansevieria cylindrica bonzel, and it cabe with two babies.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
675% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact