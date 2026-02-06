Previous
Morning drills by monicac
Morning drills

There is a fire station in front of the school where I teach, so now and then we can see the firemen practicing. This was a little bit before 8 o'clock.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
677% complete

