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Municipal falla by monicac
Photo 2509

Municipal falla

The central figure is ready - it's 27 metres high.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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