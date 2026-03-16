Previous
The winner by monicac
Photo 2511

The winner

Fallas compete in different categories. This one won the top category; it's the best falla this year (and, by far, the most expensive)
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
Wow that's amazing
March 16th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, looks great.
March 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact