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Fireworks by monicac
Photo 2514

Fireworks

Fireworks are a fundamental part of the fallas festival. It's a very noisy festival! (Sometimes it sounds as if we were being bombed).
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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