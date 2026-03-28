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Street art? by monicac
Photo 2523

Street art?

This is on a jewellwer's security shutter. I assume they prefered to have it painted with an aimage they like rather than to have grafitti artist "decorate" them.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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Jack
Never enough rings :)
And it's a great idea to make a painting like this instead of "bla bla was here" in grafitti...
March 28th, 2026  
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