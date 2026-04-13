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Previous
Photo 2539
Venice
Wherever you look, it's beautiful.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
10th April 2026 9:18am
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Tia
ace
Just beautiful.
April 13th, 2026
Michelle
Lovely capture of one of my favourite places to visit
April 13th, 2026
Pat
A lovely shot of this amazing city. You’re bringing back happy memories of when I visited.
April 13th, 2026
Fisher Family
A lovely view, super reflections!
Ian
April 13th, 2026
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