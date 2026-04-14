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Canal Grande in the evening by monicac
Photo 2540

Canal Grande in the evening

14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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Lesley Aldridge ace
Great shot.
April 14th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful night shot!
April 14th, 2026  
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