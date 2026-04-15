Previous
Snitching by monicac
Photo 2541

Snitching

This was placed in the Dux Palace so that people could snitch on their neighbours, by placing their complaint in the mouth. The complaint was anonymous, so I'm totally sure the system was abused.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact