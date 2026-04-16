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Squero San Trovaso by monicac
Photo 2542

Squero San Trovaso

Where gondolas are repaired.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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Carole Sandford ace
Interesting to see.
April 16th, 2026  
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