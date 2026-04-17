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Candles by monicac
Photo 2543

Candles

In Sta. Maria de la Salute, people light candles to ask for health for them and their loved ones.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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