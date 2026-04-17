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Previous
Photo 2543
Candles
In Sta. Maria de la Salute, people light candles to ask for health for them and their loved ones.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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365
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E-M10MarkII
Taken
9th April 2026 9:21am
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