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Canale Grande, Venice by monicac
Photo 2544

Canale Grande, Venice

From the dome of the Salute Church
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely looking.
April 18th, 2026  
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