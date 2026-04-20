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Acqua alta bookshop by monicac
Photo 2546

Acqua alta bookshop

In case of a high tide, the books will float in the gondola.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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Islandgirl ace
Very cool shot!
April 20th, 2026  
Sid ace
great idea to display books of local interest...
April 20th, 2026  
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