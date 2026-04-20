Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2546
Acqua alta bookshop
In case of a high tide, the books will float in the gondola.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
2546
photos
57
followers
49
following
697% complete
View this month »
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
7th April 2026 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Islandgirl
ace
Very cool shot!
April 20th, 2026
Sid
ace
great idea to display books of local interest...
April 20th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close