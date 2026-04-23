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The crypt in San Zaccharia by monicac
Photo 2549

The crypt in San Zaccharia

The Doges of Venice used to be buried in this crypt. With time, the level of the sea has risen and now it's fllooded permanently.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great reflections
April 23rd, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely capture
April 23rd, 2026  
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