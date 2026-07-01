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Decorating robot by monicac
Photo 2618

Decorating robot

1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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Fisher Family
A lovely shot - I could do with his help with my decorating project!

Ian
July 1st, 2026  
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