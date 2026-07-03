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Having a bath by monicac
Photo 2620

Having a bath

Not the cleanest water, but when it's hot it's hot!
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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