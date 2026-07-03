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Photo 2620
Having a bath
Not the cleanest water, but when it's hot it's hot!
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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