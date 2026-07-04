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On the pavement by monicac
Photo 2621

On the pavement

I found this dummy? sculpture? on the pavement while walking Teo. This morning it was no longer there.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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Photo Details

JackieR ace
It walked away!!!
July 4th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
It found its way home…
July 4th, 2026  
Michelle
How strange!
July 4th, 2026  
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