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Clothes pegs by monicac
Photo 2628

Clothes pegs

11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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Dorothy ace
Very colourful!
July 11th, 2026  
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