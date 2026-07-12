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Cabaret by monicac
Photo 2629

Cabaret

I went to watch Cabaret today. It was really good!
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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Carole Sandford ace
Looks like a great theatre!
July 12th, 2026  
Monica
@carole_sandford It is - well, it's actually the main concert hall in our opera house, so the sound quality was also outstanding!
July 12th, 2026  
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