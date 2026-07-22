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Previous
Photo 2639
Talipariti Tillilaceum
This plant is a kind of hibiscus, but it's a tree rather than a bush. The flowers only last for one day - when they open they are yellow, they turn orange as the day goes on and finally in the evening they turn red and fall.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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Dorothy
ace
I remember a tree like that in Hawaii when we lived there many moons ago! Can’t remember the name.
July 22nd, 2026
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