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Talipariti Tillilaceum by monicac
Photo 2639

Talipariti Tillilaceum

This plant is a kind of hibiscus, but it's a tree rather than a bush. The flowers only last for one day - when they open they are yellow, they turn orange as the day goes on and finally in the evening they turn red and fall.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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Dorothy ace
I remember a tree like that in Hawaii when we lived there many moons ago! Can’t remember the name.
July 22nd, 2026  
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