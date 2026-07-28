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Ashes by monicac
Photo 2645

Ashes

There a big forest fire about 60km from here - and the wind has carried these ashes to the beach (and to the city, but it's not so visible there).
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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