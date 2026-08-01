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Turia by monicac
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Turia

1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely pet portrait! fav!
August 1st, 2026  
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