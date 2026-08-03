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Violet carpenter bee by monicac
Photo 2651

Violet carpenter bee

I don't know what it had been doing, but it was rather dirty.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Nice catch.
August 3rd, 2026  
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