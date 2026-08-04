Previous
Notre Dame de Paris by monicac
Photo 2652

Notre Dame de Paris

Sorry in advance if I don’t comment on your photos. I’m on holiday and the hotel wifi is “particular” - it works when it wants to.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
726% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact