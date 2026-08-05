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Great idea by monicac
Photo 2653

Great idea

In these water fountains in Paris you can drink water and fill up your bottle, but they have added a third button which throws a fine ‘mist’ of tiny water droplets. Fabulous in these hot days!
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
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