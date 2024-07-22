Previous
Blue hour at the shrine by monicainnara
9 / 365

Blue hour at the shrine

A shrine near my house. I hadn’t noticed this shrine had lanterns after dark, so I found something new doing this exercise!
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Monica Deife

@monicainnara
