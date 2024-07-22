Sign up
9 / 365
Blue hour at the shrine
A shrine near my house. I hadn’t noticed this shrine had lanterns after dark, so I found something new doing this exercise!
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
Monica Deife
@monicainnara
Album
365
Camera
X-T100
Taken
22nd July 2024 7:18pm
Tags
japan
,
lantern
,
shrine
,
bluehour
