Previous
Frozen pumpkin blossom by monicainnara
13 / 365

Frozen pumpkin blossom

Frozen flowers ”
Well, this was fun! Playing with frozen flowers again, this time I used pumpkin blossoms, which I love. This is a focus stack of just three photos.

I got my inspiration here: https://www.doubleexposure.ca/ice-follies/
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Monica Deife

@monicainnara
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise