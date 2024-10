Chicken

"Why you would like such a ugly thing ??" Well that ugly thing was something I found in local charity shop few months ago . I bring it home with me and I give it name " Hanka " Hanka makes me smile little bit every morning. Every time I see her I think about my grandma and her " Hanka chicken ". I really regret that I didn't took her with me when I was moving to England . Some objects have meaning for us even if that is silly little egg container .