Album cover challenge 117 entry by monikozi
1 / 365

Album cover challenge 117 entry

Artist: Friedrich-August Schack
Album: Your Wife Asks for Nothing

Quote: "A psychiatrist is a fellow who asks you a lot of expensive questions your wife asks for nothing." Joey Adams

Photo: long shutterspeed capture of a vertical movement of a lit match in order to extinguish the flame.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

moni kozi

@monikozi
