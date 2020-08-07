Sign up
Gladiolus
The word of the day is *golden hour* but I chose the flower of the month
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
moni kozi
@monikozi
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful blossoms. Very nice presentation.
August 7th, 2020
moni kozi
@shutterbug49
Thank you. I was happy so many ere in bloom so that I could create the collage.
August 7th, 2020
