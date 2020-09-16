Previous
Next
Another kapuzinerkresse composition by monikozi
78 / 365

Another kapuzinerkresse composition

This is the same flower from yesterday, but in a better composition. I think. I like the symmetry created by the leaf. But I think that yesterday's capture was more towards a macro than this one.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

moni kozi

@monikozi
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise