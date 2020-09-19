Previous
Green clusters by monikozi
81 / 365

Green clusters

Cherry tomatoes not yet ripe. I love the curl of the small leaves at the top of each tomato. Looks like delicate lace.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

moni kozi

@monikozi
