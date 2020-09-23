Previous
Flowers bouquet by monikozi
85 / 365

Flowers bouquet

In case anyone had any doubts about what this might be.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

moni kozi

@monikozi
kali ace
ah, but whats the occasion? !
September 23rd, 2020  
moni kozi
@kali66 My mother gave it to her friend on her birthday (friend's birthday).
September 23rd, 2020  
