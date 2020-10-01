Previous
Next
Black rose by monikozi
93 / 365

Black rose

I promised a black rose photograph. Taken in May.
In response to KV's photo Abby's rose http://365project.org/kvphoto/365/2020-09-20
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

moni kozi

@monikozi
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
@kvphoto This is my attempt to a black rose.
October 1st, 2020  
Lesley ace
This is stunning!
October 1st, 2020  
moni kozi
@tinley23 Thank you. I think I will post the colour image tomorrow.
October 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise