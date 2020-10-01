Sign up
Previous
Next
93 / 365
Black rose
I promised a black rose photograph. Taken in May.
In response to KV's photo Abby's rose
http://365project.org/kvphoto/365/2020-09-20
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
3
0
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
18th May 2020 8:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
@kvphoto
This is my attempt to a black rose.
October 1st, 2020
Lesley
ace
This is stunning!
October 1st, 2020
moni kozi
@tinley23
Thank you. I think I will post the colour image tomorrow.
October 1st, 2020
