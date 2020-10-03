Previous
THE flowers bouquet by monikozi
95 / 365

THE flowers bouquet

This is the sideview of the bouquet from which I snapped a few close ups last month.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

moni kozi

@monikozi
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wow, no wonder you were able to find so many lovely images--fabulous!
October 3rd, 2020  
moni kozi
@aikiuser thank you! And I didn't take as many shots as i wanted because mom was in a hurry.
Soooo funny! I was commenting on your photograph at the same time as you were commenting on mine... too funny!!!
October 3rd, 2020  
