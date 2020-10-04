Previous
Cropped macro by monikozi
96 / 365

Cropped macro

This is the very center of the weird flower commonly called the sheriff's star or the starfish flower, officially called Stapelia grandiflora.
This was shot with a macro lens and cropped.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

moni kozi

@monikozi
Sylvia du Toit
Thanks for sharing. Well done.
October 4th, 2020  
moni kozi
@sdutoit thank you.
October 4th, 2020  
Existential Dread
I assumed it was an aquatic animal at first glance. Such odd colours and textures. Kudos!
October 4th, 2020  
moni kozi
@existentialdread thank you. I guess that is why once of three names is starfish flower.
October 4th, 2020  
