Hidden heart
The last shot of the wings. I loved the shapes in this capture, even if the right side is a bit burnt. I tried to fix it, but i can't.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
moni kozi
@monikozi
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Perfect title, another great image!
October 9th, 2020
