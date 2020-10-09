Previous
Hidden heart by monikozi
Hidden heart

The last shot of the wings. I loved the shapes in this capture, even if the right side is a bit burnt. I tried to fix it, but i can't.
9th October 2020

moni kozi

@monikozi
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Perfect title, another great image!
October 9th, 2020  
