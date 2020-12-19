Previous
Can you un-see it? by monikozi
172 / 365

Can you un-see it?

I had such a good laugh when this collage showed up... i couldn't help not sharing. Hope you give it a hearty laugh.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

moni kozi

@monikozi
Kathy A ace
The top two are hilarious, I don’t think it needs the nose
December 19th, 2020  
