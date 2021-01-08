Previous
Fresh snow by monikozi
Fresh snow

The first snow of this winter. It started snowing in the morning. It's afternoon, and still falling. Snow shovels - checked!
8th January 2021

moni kozi

@monikozi
Lin ace
Lovely capture.
January 8th, 2021  
Diana ace
Looks fabulous!
January 8th, 2021  
