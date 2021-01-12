Previous
Next
The bushes by monikozi
196 / 365

The bushes

Taken on the same day. The water surface is frozen. people have thrown snowballs on the surface.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Total whiteout
January 12th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Gorgeous!
January 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise