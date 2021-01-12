Sign up
196 / 365
The bushes
Taken on the same day. The water surface is frozen. people have thrown snowballs on the surface.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
9th January 2021 3:47pm
JackieR
ace
Total whiteout
January 12th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Gorgeous!
January 12th, 2021
