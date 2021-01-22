Sign up
206 / 365
Visible in dark mode
It's not just a black rectangle... trust me.
I had so much fun when i found it out. I accidentally opened my mobile camera on selfie mode, in a dark room. And i noticed two spots... I slightly increased the brightness.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
moni kozi
@monikozi
206
photos
45
followers
60
following
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
JackieR
ace
I believe you!!
January 22nd, 2021
borof
It’s an interesting experiment, though I prefer your instantly visible images..
January 22nd, 2021
