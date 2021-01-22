Previous
Next
Visible in dark mode by monikozi
206 / 365

Visible in dark mode

It's not just a black rectangle... trust me.
I had so much fun when i found it out. I accidentally opened my mobile camera on selfie mode, in a dark room. And i noticed two spots... I slightly increased the brightness.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
I believe you!!
January 22nd, 2021  
borof
It’s an interesting experiment, though I prefer your instantly visible images..

January 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise