Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
208 / 365
I'll show you the texture of the muffin
No, not
that
kind of muffin, but a plain sweet fresh out-of-the-oven muffin. Made of egg whites, walnuts and chocolate flakes.
I really like the contrast between the porous texture of the backed dough and the glossy surface of the tray.
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
@monikozi
208
photos
45
followers
61
following
56% complete
View this month »
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
24th January 2021 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-texture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close