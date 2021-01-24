Previous
Next
I'll show you the texture of the muffin by monikozi
208 / 365

I'll show you the texture of the muffin

No, not that kind of muffin, but a plain sweet fresh out-of-the-oven muffin. Made of egg whites, walnuts and chocolate flakes.
I really like the contrast between the porous texture of the backed dough and the glossy surface of the tray.
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise