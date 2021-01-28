Previous
Incomiiin'! by monikozi
Incomiiin'!

For the artsy-fartsy gang challenge, here's my take. Actually two takes. Both in watercolour.

Here are:
jackie's @30pics4jackiesdiamond:
https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/extra-special-o/2021-01-23

and @casablanca 's:
https://365project.org/casablanca/365/2021-01-23

and katy's @grammyn:
https://365project.org/grammyn/365/2021-01-24

and vikki's @summerfield:
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2021-01-26

Well done, gang!

Anyone who is interested, can join us with any medium or any attempt, at any time. This is not a closed circle. The more, the merrier. Just reach out to us to get the current tutorial.
