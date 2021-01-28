Sign up
212 / 365
Incomiiin'!
For the artsy-fartsy gang challenge, here's my take. Actually two takes. Both in watercolour.
Here are:
jackie's
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
:
https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/extra-special-o/2021-01-23
and
@casablanca
's:
https://365project.org/casablanca/365/2021-01-23
and katy's
@grammyn
:
https://365project.org/grammyn/365/2021-01-24
and vikki's
@summerfield
:
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2021-01-26
Well done, gang!
Anyone who is interested, can join us with any medium or any attempt, at any time. This is not a closed circle. The more, the merrier. Just reach out to us to get the current tutorial.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
moni kozi
@monikozi
Tags
artsy-fartsy-gang
moni kozi
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@casablanca
@grammyn
@summerfield
January 28th, 2021
